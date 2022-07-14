New Delhi: The Modi government has directed all states and UTs to organise special vaccination camps in the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all states and Union territories of north India) as well as major melas and congregations.Also Read - Monkeypox: Centre Writes To States, Directs To Screen and Test All Suspect Cases At Point Of Entry | Guidelines Here

The government has asked all states and UTs to hold vaccination camps at big office complexes (public and private), industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations, in schools and colleges etc. Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines

In a virtual meeting with health secretaries of state and Union territories and NHM MDs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged them to give an intensive and ambitious push towards full vaccination coverage by inoculating all eligible beneficiaries and covering them with precaution dose, a health ministry statement said. Also Read - Free COVID Booster Doses to be Given to All Above 18 Years of Age From July 15 | Details Here

Being implemented in a ‘mission mode’, this special Covid vaccination drive is part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. The special drive is aimed at increasing uptake for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine among the eligible adult population, the statement said.

Bhushan highlighted that less percentage of precaution doses among population groups aged 18 years and above (8 per cent) and persons aged 60 years and above (27 per cent) is a cause of concern.

Those eligible for the precaution dose include all persons aged 18 years and above who have completed 6 months (or 26 weeks) from the date of administration of second dose.

The 75-day ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’ to provide free precaution dose to all eligible population aged above 18 years at government Covid vaccination centres will start on Friday.

Official sources had said on Wednesday that people in the age group of 18-59 will be given free Covid vaccine booster shots from Friday, July 15. The free Covid-19 vaccine booster shot is a special drive that will continue for 75 days beginning Friday.