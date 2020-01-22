New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday moved Supreme Court seeking to modify the guidelines under the death penalty and make it more ‘victim-centric’ by setting a time-limit for convicts using their last legal remedies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, placing the application before the top court, prayed for a modification of the existing “convict-centric” guidelines into a “victim-centric” one in order to reinforce the people’s faith in the rule of law.

The execution of the four convicts – Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh – was earlier scheduled to be held today, January 22 at 7 AM.

The Home Ministry’s application comes days after the execution of four Nirbhaya convicts, accused in the gruesome 2012 Delhi gangrape, was shifted to February after one of the accused, in his final efforts to escape the gallows, filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind last week.

According to the rule book, a convict has to be given 14 days until execution even after their mercy petition is rejected by the President.

However, the remedy of a curative petition for Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Singh has already exhausted after the SC’s rejection, along with all other tactics to ditch the death penalty.

The apex court even rejected convict Pawan Gupta’s special leave petition (SLP) claiming that he was a juvenile at the time of committing the crime.

In view of the developments, the four accused will now be hanged at 6 AM on February 1, from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.