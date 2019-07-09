Bengaluru: The Congress continued its attack on the BJP for the Karnataka crisis. Late on Tuesday evening, after a meeting among senior Congress leaders in Bengaluru, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “The entire country is anguished at the way the President at the national level and the Governor at the state level are conducting themselves. The way democracy is being finished in this country.”

He went on to allege that this was being done in many states. “State after state, Opposition governments are being toppled and the Government of India is using Governors for this. From Arunachal Pradesh to Karnataka, the Governors side with defectors and help them in coming out of the Congress. We appeal to the nation to rise to the occasion to save this democracy.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader had held the saffron party responsible for abducting MLAs in Karnataka. Claiming that photos of an Independent MLA taking Mumbai flight along with a man reportedly the personal assistant of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa showed the saffron party’s hand in orchestrating the en masse resignation by Congress and JDS MLAs along with that of two Independent MLAs, Azad had said that the BJP was one party which decided and appointed its chief ministers at bars and restaurants.

“There is a BJP hand in the Karnataka crisis. Yeddyurappa’s PA was in the plane with rebel MLAs. BJP appoints Chief Ministers in bars and restaurants. They have done this before in Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh,” he was quoted as saying by a leading portal.

On Monday, Karnataka minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar had said that Nagesh had called him to complain about how he was being “hijacked”.”Just now Nagesh called me and said that he has been hijacked by Yeddyurappa’s personal attendant and the BJP. By the time I reached airport the flight had left,” Shivakumar had said to reporters.