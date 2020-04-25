Kolkata: Trinamoool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Saturday hit out at the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), stating that its visit to West Bengal had served no purpose and that its real aim was to spread the political virus. Also Read - Would Like to Meet Police Commissioner, Central Team Writes to Mamata, Govt Explains Why Tally is Not 57

Notably, the IMCT is tasked with assessing the groud situation in the state amid the Coronavirus outbreak, and submit the findings to the Centre.

"As expected, IMCT's visit to #Bengal has served no purpose. Visiting districts with no hotspots, asking #Bengal for audit committee, already been in place since early April," Derek O'Brien said in a tweet.

“Their real aim is to spread the political virus. They are doing it shamelessly, Blatantly. Take your pick, IMCT = India’s Most Callous Team IMCT = I Must Cause Trouble (in Bengal),” he tweeted.

The two central teams have alleged non-cooperation from the West Bengal government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier slammed the Centre for sending the teams to look into the state’s preparedness for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and alleged that faulty testing kits were dispatched to the state.

Meanwhile, central team today flagged non-cooperation on the part of the state government over providing logistical support and other relevant information.

In a letter to Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, the inter-ministerial central team led by senior bureaucrat Apurba Chandra, also sought to know details about steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation to identify and quarantine those who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

Chandra said the team it is yet to receive a response from the state government to the letters it has written to Sinha since its arrival in the city on Monday.

“Four letters have been written to the state government till today. No response has been received till date… The chief secretary of West Bengal has been widely reported in the media to have stated that the IMCT is free to visit anywhere, and the state government cannot waste its time by accompanying them.

“The above stand is a violation of the order by the Union Home Ministry and the state government is expected to provide logistics support and facilitate all field visits,” Chandra said in one of the two letters to Sinha on Saturday.

(With inputs)