New Delhi: Amid an acute shortage of oxygen in various states of the country, the Centre has decided to waive customs duty and health cess on the import of Covid vaccines and O2 with immediate effect for three months. The decision came after Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the Coronavirus situation in the country.

“PM directed Revenue Department to ensure seamless and quick customs clearance of such equipment. It was also decided that Basic Customs Duty on import of Covid vaccines be also exempted with immediate effect for 3 months,” the Centre said in a statement.