Srinagar: After Article 370 was abolished in Parliament today, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the Centre’s decision as “an aggression against people of the state”, adding that it has resorted to “deceit and stealth in recent weeks to lay the ground for these disastrous decisions.”

The Vice-President of National Conference asserted that the scrapping of the Article 370 was a “total betrayal of the trust that the people of the Valley had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947″.

Calling the decision unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional, Omar said that the NC will challenge it. Gearing up for the battle which lies ahead, he said, “we are ready for that”.

Another mainstream political J&K leader, Mehbooba Mufti, also criticised the government over its decision by calling today “the darkest day in Indian democracy”.

“Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. The decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said the state will be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one. Making a historic announcement in the Rajya Sabha, Shah said, “I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370.” In a separate statement, Shah said the government had proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are currently under house arrest. Both are not allowed to move out of their houses as strict restrictions are imposed in the Kashmir Valley from early Monday morning, police sources said.