New Delhi: The government at the Centre is likely to decide in two weeks whether to mix and match the booster doses of approved Covid-19 vaccines based on India-specific trial data being prepared by the Christian Medical College in Vellore, said a report. The institute is soon going to generate adequate data to be able to present before the subject experts of Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). CMC Vellore was permitted to conduct homologous as well as heterologous booster dose trial by the national drugs regulator last year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gagandeep Kang, senior vaccine expert and faculty at CMC Vellore said, "We got permission from the health ministry screening committee to test samples from the study late last week. Two weeks would be needed to generate data."

"The sample testing has begun and in a week or so we should be able to generate relevant data that will be submitted first to the data safety and monitoring board. Following their approval, we will present the data to CDSCO," Kang said. "We have already sought an appointment from the drugs regulator on this," he added.

Earlier last month, Winsley Rose, principal investigator of the study said, “We have permission from Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to unblind our analysis. We approached the drug regulator to give us time so that we can present our data before the experts.”

CMC Vellore carried out mixed vaccine study that aims to discover how a fully vaccinated person responds to booster dose of another vaccine, and how such a person responds to a third dose of the same vaccine.