Home

News

Centre’s Pullution Controlling Plan ‘GRAP’ Comes Into Effect In Delhi; Check How It Works

Centre’s Pullution Controlling Plan ‘GRAP’ Comes Into Effect In Delhi; Check How It Works

As a one-time exception, diesel generator sets for all capacity ranges will be allowed to run in Delhi-NCR from October 1 till December 31, announced the Environment Ministry on Friday, ahead of the implementation of the GRAP to tackle pollution.

Representational photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The central government has implemented its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi today, even before the air quality has worsened. This is a preventive measure to reduce pollution levels during the winter season. Different stages of the action plan will be implemented only when the air quality turns extremely poor. Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is below 200, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Winter Action Plan: Here’s How It Will Work

The steps of GRAP under the Winter Action Plan are very important. There are a total of four stages of GRAP.

You may like to read

Stage 1 – ‘poor’ (AQI 201-300);

Stage 2 – ‘very poor’ (AQI 301-400);

Stage 3 – ‘severe’ (AQI 401-450);

Stage 4 – ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

Diesel Generator Sets Allowed To Run In Delhi-NCR

As a one-time exception, diesel generator sets for all capacity ranges will be allowed to run in Delhi-NCR from October 1 till December 31, announced the Environment Ministry on Friday, ahead of the implementation of the GRAP to tackle pollution. The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The commission has banned the use of diesel generator sets for the industrial and commercial sectors in the National Capital Region (NCR) since May 15. There has been strong opposition from resident welfare associations against CAQM’s earlier decision to completely ban diesel gensets during GRAP.

What Is GRAP All About

GRAP is an emergency response mechanism based on the AQI level of Delhi and brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities to respond to situations of deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR. GRAP will come into force on October 1 in the entire NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the use of diesel generator sets for the industrial and commercial sectors in the National Capital Region (NCR) from May 15. The deadline for generator sets fitted with Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) is September 30.

In two orders in February and September last year, the commission clarified that DG sets should shift to dual mode (gas and diesel) and install devices to regulate emissions. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal listed fifteen points that will be taken into consideration in the coming winter season in the city to curb pollution in the city of Delhi.

This included action plans for thirteen hotspots where pollution was high, the formation of teams to monitor construction sites, teams to keep an eye on vehicle pollution, teams to keep a check on the burning of garbage, a ban on firecrackers in the city, E-waste park in Holambi Kalan area and the strict implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES