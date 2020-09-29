New Delhi: A day after the Congress and other opposition political parties held day-long protest against the Centre’s contentious Farm Bills, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the government’s farms laws will devastate farmers of the country, and it will help only hoarders. Also Read - Farm Reform Laws: 'Their Medium to Earn Black Income is Finished', PM Modi's Veiled Attack on Opposition

She said she will hold a meeting with her state officials to see what can be done to protect the interest of the farmers. Also Read - Congress, Opposition Parties Hold Protest Against Farm Bills; to Move Supreme Court | Top Developments

Addressing an administrative meeting at branch secretariat ‘Uttar Kanya’, Banerjee said she will speak to state officials and take steps to protect the interest of the farmers. Also Read - Bring Fresh Legislations to Overrule Centre’s Farm Laws, Sonia Gandhi Urges Congress-ruled States

“The farm laws will devastate the farmers of the country. It will only help the hoarders. The laws will not serve the interest of the farmers. We will soon convene a meeting of officials to see what can be done to protect the interest of the farmers,” she said.

Centre's policies will devastate farmers of the country, only help hoarders: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on farm laws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2020

The opposition parties, including Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, have been protesting against the three farm laws that were enacted by the Central government, alleging these are “anti-farmer measures” and will “destroy” the agriculture sector.

On the other hand, the Centre, however, said that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their products anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a scathing attack on those opposing the new farm laws, said they wanted only the middlemen to thrive and referred to the burning of a tractor in Delhi by Congress workers as an insult to farmers.

“They are opposing the freedom of farmers and want their problems to continue forever. By torching farming equipment, which the agriculturists worship, these people are now insulting farmers,” he said without naming the Congress.