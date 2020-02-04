New Delhi: Hours ahead of addressing an election rally in the national capital, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Central government for Union Budget 2020 saying it has nothing but hollow claims for farmers. She also said that the BJP’s ‘hollow claims’ in the Budget have been exposed as incidents of farmer suicides continue to increase.

The statement from the Congress leader came after a media report of an alleged suicide by a farmer in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region.

“When the BJP government was making hollow claims in the Budget about the interest of farmers, the incident of suicide by a farmer in UP’s Banda was exposing their claims,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

जब भाजपा सरकार बजट में किसानों के हित की खोखली बातें कर रही थी, उसी समय उप्र, बांदा में किसान आत्महत्या की घटना सरकार के दावों की पोल खोल रही थी। बुदेलखंड में कर्ज के चलते किसान आत्महत्या की घटनाएं रुक नहीं रही हैं । लेकिन भाजपा ने इसकी कभी सुध नहीं ली।https://t.co/owcLyyCaU7 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 4, 2020

“In Bundelkhand, incidents of farmer suicides are not stopping due to debts. But the BJP never bothered about it,” she said.

While presenting the Union Budget 2020, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a 16-point plan for farm sector and said these points include encouraging states to take up model agricultural laws, comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts, PM Kusum Scheme, which removes dependence on kerosene and encourages the use of solar power, balanced use of fertilisers, an important step because currently the use of chemical fertilisers is incentivised.

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Priyanka Gandhi will be joining her brother Rahul Gandhi to address her first rally in Delhi for the party candidate at Sangam Vihar at 5 PM today.