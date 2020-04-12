New Delhi: Reports have it that the council of ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resume work from next week even though the nationwide lockdown is expected to extend till April 30. Besides the ministers, all officers of the joint secretary level and above will also be present in the ministries along with one-third of the essential staff from Monday. Also Read - Coronavirus: These Ministers Came to Office During Lockdown

However, the central government employees living in hotspots and containment zones will be asked to remain home.

According to a News18 report, the work scheduled will be rolled out with joint secretaries and other officers of higher ranks rejoining work, followed by one third of the total subordinate staff, who will work on roster basis.

In another development, there is also a suggestion to divide the country into three zones — red, orange and green – based on the number of COVID-19 cases in those areas and allow some industrial activity in orange and green areas while maintaining standard operating procedures of social distancing.

According to reports, the government is also mulling giving relaxation in curbs for agriculture and industrial sectors in areas which are least affected by COVID-19, if the lockdown is extended.

Meanwhile, the Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told them that focus should be now on health as well as prosperity of the nation.