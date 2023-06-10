Home

News

India

Tech Mahindra CEO Accepts Sam Altman’s ‘Challenge’ To Build India’s ‘ChatGPT’

Tech Mahindra CEO Accepts Sam Altman’s ‘Challenge’ To Build India’s ‘ChatGPT’

It should also be recalled that earlier this year, current union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw had made a suggestion that the government might introduce its own ChatGPT.

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani accepted Altman's "challenge" that Indian businesses could not match the level of AI expertise possessed by their American competitors. Image: India.com

New Delhi: During an event in India, Sam Altman, CEO of the company OpenAI, which made the world-famous chatbot ‘ChatGPT,” said that India’s efforts to create a ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence tool are “hopeless.” He said this in response to a question that was asked about whether Indians could make something similar to ChatGPT. The question was asked by Rajan Anandan, former Google India head and currently a venture capitalist.

Rajan Anandan was actually asking for guidance on the project of AI, but with his statement, Sam Altman took the whole audience present in the hall by surprise.

You may like to read

Challenge Accepted, Says CP Gurnani

Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani said he accepted Altman’s “challenge” that Indian businesses could not match the level of AI expertise possessed by their American competitors.

Accepting the challenge, he wrote on Twitter, “OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another, CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.”

OpenAI founder Sam Altman said it’s pretty hopeless for Indian companies to try and compete with them. Dear @sama, From one CEO to another.. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. pic.twitter.com/67FDUtLNq0 — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) June 9, 2023

Altman said that India lacked knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence, but Anandan afterwards tweeted: “Thank you, Sam Altman, for the simple reason. Although it is pointless, you still plan to try it. Given India’s 5,000-year history of entrepreneurship, we should never underestimate the Indian businessperson. We’ll make an effort.

India’s ChatGPT: Know What Centre Said

It should also be recalled that earlier this year, current union minister for railways and former IAS official Ashwini Vaishnaw made a suggestion that the government might introduce its own ChatGPT.

Additionally, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT, declared on Friday that AI-based solutions will be controlled to guarantee user safety. He also stated that we will regulate AI in the same manner that we do with any other new technology. They will either have to reduce user harm or they won’t be able to function.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.