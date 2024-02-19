CGI helps empower the livelihoods of 300 transgender individuals

CGI has partnered with non-profit organization Sahodaran to develop a program for the LGBTQI+ community in Chennai.

Bengaluru: CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) takes another significant step towards breaking barriers for underrepresented and marginalized communities. CGI has partnered with Sahodaran, a non-profit organisation, to develop a program that caters to the welfare of the LGBTQI+ community. This program offers holistic resources encompassing skill development, self-employment guidance, and job-placement assistance to the transgender community in Chennai.

“The program aligns with our commitment to improve the well-being of the communities where we live and work, by helping to reduce inequities and enable all individuals to be socially and economically independent. It is part of our CGI core values to foster an environment of respect for every human being’s freedom and human rights,” said Jyoti Shailendra, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader – APAC Communications, Media and Enterprise Services Delivery Center, CGI.

Founder-Director of Sahodaran, Sunil Menon C. stated, “Our partnership with CGI is a testament to our shared vision of a society that embraces all individuals regardless of their identity. It is commendable that through this program, CGI provided training, incentives to LGBTQI+ people and improved their quality of life.”

“CGI’s partnership with Sahodaran in uplifting the transgender community paves the way for self-reliance and empowerment. We appreciate the efforts put in by the team at CGI, for creating an impact and fostering a truly equitable society.” — Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

