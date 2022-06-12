New Delhi: The ‘Chaddi’ row refuses to die down as Congress leader Priyank Kharge warned the BJP that all “chaddis” sent by the party will be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Priyank Kharge made the remark after BJP had launched a new campaign to collect ‘chaddis’ and send these to the residence of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.Also Read - 'Chaddi' gang members accused of break-ins in Hyderabad held

“NSUI members burnt RSS Chaddis, don’t know why BJP got angry over this. That’s why BJP is collecting all used chaddis and sending those chaddis to KPCC office. I want to tell BJP members: send as many chaddis you can, all chaddis are being sent to Narendra Modi by the KPCC. Your chaddis will be given back to you,” Priyank Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

The ‘Chaddi’ row started with Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers after cases against 15 workers of Congress’ student wing, the NSUI, who were protesting against revision of syllabus by burning khaki shorts in front of Education Minister BC Nagesh’s residence.

BJP’s SC Morcha state President and MLC Chalawadi Narayanaswamy announced that he would personally go to Siddaramaiah’s residence with office-bearers of the party and handover collected ‘chaddis’ to him. Meanwhile, BJP and RSS workers from Mysuru and Chikkamagalur districts continued to send chaddis to Congress office and Siddaramaiah. In a setback to ruling BJP, its MLA from Mysuru, Harshavardhan, has attacked his own party for removing the word ‘Samvidhana Shilpi’ (Architect of the Constitution) while referring to Dr BR Ambedkar in the school textbook.

“I don’t know what was the necessity to remove that word from the textbook. We don’t tolerate such things. There is no question of compromise on this regard. Action has to be initiated against those who removed this word,” he said.

Entering the row, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that he presumed that Siddaramaiah would behave respectfully, adding that he will lose respect if he continues to talk about the RSS and ‘chaddis’.

“Siddaramaiah’s statements would not bring dignity to him. There is no necessity to talk about textbook revision controversy. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that he would rectify the syllabus. There is no need for creating huge controversy over the issue,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Nagesh has stated on Tuesday that the ministry won’t accept the revision done by the Textbook Revision Committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha for II PUC history textbook. However, opposition parties and progressive organisations are not relenting.

Commenting on the ‘chaddi’ fight between the BJP and Congress, JD-S leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that protesting on chaddis would lead to nothing. “The fight has to be registered on policies and the actions of BJP. There is nothing in chaddis. Because of this ‘chaddi’ movement, the tailors seems to have good business,” he quipped.