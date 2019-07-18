Chennai: The online registration to witness the launch of the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 from viewer’s gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre will commence from 6.00 PM on July 19 after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday rescheduled the launch date of the Chandrayaan-2 to July 22.

The rescheduled date was announced after the space agency rectified the technical snag in Cryogenic Upper Stage of GSLV-MkIII, which had forced authorities to call off Chandrayaan-2 mission this Monday.

For online registration, visit https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

A Space Theme Park is being realized at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to enable the citizens of this nation to witness the launches taking place from the spaceport of India. It includes a rocket garden, launch view gallery and space museum.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) & Rover (Pragyan). The Orbiter and Lander modules will be interfaced mechanically and stacked together as an integrated module and accommodated inside the GSLV MK-III launch vehicle.

The Rover is housed inside the Lander. After launching into earthbound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module. Subsequently, Lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft-land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole.

Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface. Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments.

The Chandrayaan 2 mission contains three components and the composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III. The total mass of Chandrayaan 2 system is 3.8 ton out of which nearly 1.3 ton is the propeller.