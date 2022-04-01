IRCTC latest updates on Navratri 2022: Travelling and fasting together can be a difficult task, specially during Navratri. Keeping that in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have introduced their new Navratri special menu which will be available from April 2, the first day of the festival. The price of the special menu will start from just Rs 99 onwards.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways to Run These Special Trains Connecting UP, Haryana, Punjab | Full List Here

Travellers must note that this special Navratri food will be available only in the trains in which the IRCTC is offering catering facility. Also, this fast food will be available only in 500 trains, including Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels 8 Trains on Hisar-Bathinda Route | List Here

Chaitra Navratri: IRCTC special menu

Starters (no onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak) Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 240 Trains Today

Aloo Chaap: A perfect snack for those cravings during fasting is made with fresh coconut, peanuts, sabudana and an overload of flavours.2. Sabudana Tikki Sabudana tikkis: Deep-fried till golden brown and crisp to perfection, served with creamy curd.

Main Course (No onion, no garlic, made with sendha namak)

Paneer Makhmali and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali: Includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer. Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi Navratri Thali: Includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhadha Aloo Paratha, Kofta curry, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap and Sitaphal Kheer Paneer Makhmali with Parathas, Arbi Masala: Includes Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Singhadha Aloo Paratha Sabudana Khichdi with Curd: Favourite fasting go-to meal, made from sabudana, tempered with green chillies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts Sitaphal Kheer: Made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream, this Sitaphal Kheer is sure to give a sweet ending to your fasting meal.

As mentioned by IRCTC, passengers can book their fasting thali on tickets from March 28. The special fast food thali will be provided as an option at the time of booking tickets. In case someone has already booked their tickets and still wants to get the fasting thali, they can book it via e-catering or by calling at 1323.

The IRCTC, while considering the varied choices of people, will be keeping four different types of thalis. These thalis will be priced between Rs 125 and Rs 200.

(With ANI inputs)