New Delhi: The counting of votes for Chakai Assembly Constituency in Jamui district of Bihar will begin at 8 AM. Chakai constituency lies in the Naxal-affected area.

It has a population of 445,633 out of which 98.69% belong to rural areas whereas the remaining 1.31% are from the urban pockets.

Savitri Devi of RJD and Sanjay Prasad of JD (U) were in fray this year from Chakai Assembly constituency.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Chakai constituency was won by RJD’s Savitri Devi. She had defeated Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh. While Savitri Devi polled 31.31 percent votes, Sumit Kumar Singh polled 23.25 percent votes in the last Assembly elections.

