New Delhi: The Delhi Police has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations today, if the need arises, within a short notice. This order for DMRC came from New Delhi DCP ahead of 'chakka jam' call of protesting farmers on February 6, Saturday.

The DCP has said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that 'chakka jam' will not take place in Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand.

The three-hour-long chakka jam or road blockage has been called from 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6.

Here’s the list of 11 Delhi Metro stations where services including closure of entry and exit gates can be affected during this time:

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Central Secretariat

Udyog Bhawan

Lok Kalyan Marg

Janpath

Mandi House

RK Ashram

Supreme Court

Khan Market

Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line)

All these metro stations fall within the New Delhi area. The Delhi Police is taking all measures ahead of the ‘chakka jam’.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the Ghazipur border protest site, Tikait said that the farmers would provide food and water to the people who will be stuck due to chakka jam.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.