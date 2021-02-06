Chakka Jam Latest Updates: Intensifying their agitation against the newly enacted farm laws, protesting farmers on Saturday blocked several key roads in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, while scattered demonstrations were held in several other states during a three-hour ‘chakka jam’ called by the farmer unions. Also Read - Nationwide Chakka Jam Ends: Several Protesters Detained in Delhi, Maharashtra | Top Developments

Soon after the chakka jam was over, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait declared that their protest on Delhi’s outskirts will continue till October 2 and an effort will be made to “connect every village” with the agitation. Also Read - Chakka Jam: Internet Services Suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri Borders Till Midnight

Nearly 50 protesters were detained at Shaheedi Park in the national capital, while internet services were suspended at the protest sites of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri as well as adjoining areas for 24 hours till Saturday night and closed entry and exit facilities at 10 prominent Delhi Metro stations for few hours. On the other side, scores of other protesters were also held briefly by police as they stalled traffic on roads in parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Here’s how it happened in other states: Also Read - Chakka Jam Ends: Farmers Urge Govt to Repeal Farm Laws by Oct 2, Say Will Not Hold Talks Under Pressure

Tamil Nadu: Farmers staged protests in Chennai and in other parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday demanding repeal of the farm laws in solidarity with the ryots’ nationwide ‘chakka jam.’ Leading an agitation by raising slogans against the Centre and farm laws, president, coordination committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Association, P R Pandian said the protest was for seeking justice. Farmers organisations staged protests in other regions including the Cauvery delta towns of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

Maharashtra: ‘Rasta rokos’ were staged in Karad and Kolhapur cities in Maharashtra on Saturday as part of the ‘chakka jam’ protest called by farmer bodies agitating at borders of New Delhi against the three new farm laws. At least 40 protesters, including senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s wife Satvasheela Chavan and farmers, were detained by the police for holding the protest on a busy road at Kolhapur Naka in Karad in western Maharashtra this afternoon. They were detained under sections 68 and 69 of the Mumbai Police Act and later released.

Telangana: As part of the nationwide call given by farmers against the new Agri laws, peasants and leaders of various political parties held ‘Raasta Roko’ in various parts of Telangana on Saturday. Congress and Left party workers staged dharnas on various highways across the state. However police intervened and cleared the traffic. Police said several people were taken into preventive custody.

Rajasthan: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agri laws and other issues blocked roads at several places in Rajasthan on Saturday on the call given by the farmers’ unions for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’. Farmers at many places including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Jhalawar in the state blocked the highways and main roads and held demonstrations. However, there is no news of any untoward incident so far. The Rajasthan Congress has also supported the call.

Hyderabad: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural legislations took out a bullock cart rally in Hyderabad on Saturday on the call given by the farmers’ unions for a nationwide “chakka jam”. The rally on the Hayathnagar national highway saw the participation of the Congress, CPI and CPI(M) workers and several other activists, carrying the Tricolour and blaring out revolutionary songs.

Gurugram: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a symbolic protest at Krishna Chowk on Palam Vihar Road in Gurugram in response to the three-hour “chakka jam” call given by the farmers’ unions between 12 noon and 3PM on Saturday. Around 200 protesters and leaders across political lines sat in the middle of the road blocking the movement of traffic. They also raised slogans against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws.

Assam, Tripura: Left parties and their front organisations on Saturday organised sit-in demonstrations instead of the ‘chakka jam’ against the three farm laws in Assam and Tripura. In Assam, the Communist Party of India-Marxist Central Committee member Suprakash Talukdar said that the Left parties along with the front organisations have organised sit-in protests at around 12 places across the BJP-ruled state.