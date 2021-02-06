Chakka Jam Latest Updates: Amid nationwide chakka jam called by the farmer unions to protest against the newly enacted, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said they are urging the government to repeal the laws by October 2, otherwise they will take further course of action. The said farmers, however, will not hold talks with the Centre under pressure. Also Read - Meet Mo Dhaliwal, a Self-proclaimed Khalistani Behind Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit' | Explained

"We have given time to the Central government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure," Rakesh Tikait said.

From 12 PM till 3 PM, the protesting farmers blocked roads at several places in Punjab and Haryana and other states on the call given by the farmers’ unions for a nationwide ‘chakka jam’.

Farmers’ unions had on Monday announced a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ from 12 noon to 3 PM on February 6 when they would block national and state highways in protest against the Internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

In the wake of the chakka jam, the police have stepped up security and made all arrangements for traffic diversion and adequate police personnel were deployed in Punjab, Haryana and other states.

Protesting farmers owing allegiance to different farmers’ bodies blocked state and national highways at several places on Saturday, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said they are holding road blockades at 33 places in 15 districts including Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda in Punjab.

In the morning, farmers started assembling at their earmarked protest sites for ‘chakka jam’ in both the states.

Protesting farmers said emergency vehicles including ambulances and school buses will be allowed during the ‘chakka jam’.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.