New Delhi: In view of the nationwide 'chakka jam' or road blockage call by protesting farmers who are demanding the repeal of farm laws, internet services have been suspended at the borders of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and in adjoining areas till midnight.

The internet shutdown will remain in place till 11:59 pm on Saturday, February 6. Officials the internet curbs were placed "in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency".