New Delhi: Intensifying their agitation against the Centre's farms laws, the farmer leaders have called for a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on Saturday. The nationwide 'chakka jam' will be observed from 12 PM to 3 PM. Giving further details, the farmer leaders, however, said that Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand will be exempted from this.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting the three farm laws, said there would be no 'chakka jam' in Delhi on February 6 even as it asserted that peasants in other parts of the country will block national and state highways for three hours but in a peaceful way.

Essential services exempted: However, the emergency and essential services such as ambulance and school bus will not be stopped during the 'chakka jam' on Saturday.

“There will be no chakka jam programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a chakka jam mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers’ protest sites are already located,” the statement stated.

Delhi Metro services: Issuing a letter, New Delhi DCP has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to stay prepared to shut down a dozen metro stations, if the need arises, within a short notice. In the letter, the DCP has also said that given the circumstances of law and order and to control the crowd, the metro staff should be ready. The 12 metro stations that are likely to be affected in terms of services include Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Janpath, Mandi House, RK Ashram, Supreme Court, Khan Market and Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express Line). All these metro stations fall within the New Delhi area.

‘Chakka jam’ to be peaceful: Issuing a statement, Darshan Pal, a senior member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, said that ‘chakka jam’ will remain completely peaceful and non-violent, adding that protesters have been asked to not to indulge in any conflict with government officials or any citizen. The SKM said the chakka jam will conclude at 3 PM by blowing vehicle horn for one minute, a move that is aimed at expressing support and solidarity with the farmers.

Tight security at Delhi borders: In the meantime, security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders has been tightened by deploying extra forces and putting up multi-layered barricades, barbed wires and nails studded on the roads.

The Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any ‘January 26 Red Fort-like incident’. Moreover, the Delhi Police has been instructed to use minimum force, but also told that those endangering the safety of the security personnel should be dealt with sternly.

High security in Haryana: On the other side, Haryana police has stepped up security measures in view of the protesting farmer unions. Senior police officers have been asked to personally supervise security and traffic arrangements at vital junctions and roads while district police chiefs have been directed to ensure deployment of adequate personnel, according to an official communication issued to them.

Congress extends support: Expressing concern to their cause, the Congress on Friday extended support to the countrywide ‘chakka jam’ called by farmer unions, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest. The Congress also hit out at Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who defended the three new farm laws and criticised the Opposition while speaking in Rajya Sabha.