Home

News

Chalfilh Assembly Constituency: Another Tough Battle Awaits MNF As Congress Eyes Resurgence

Chalfilh Assembly Constituency: Another Tough Battle Awaits MNF As Congress Eyes Resurgence

As with other constituencies, prior to 2018, the Chalfilh Legislative Assembly Constituency was considered a Congress bastion with the grand-old party winning the seat thrice since 1984.

Congress had won the Chalfilh Legislative Assembly Constituency seat thrice since 1984 before losing in 2018.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Chalfilh is one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Mizoram located in Aizawl district of the state. The Chalfilh Legislative Assembly Constituency seat is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Trending Now

As with other constituencies, prior to 2018, the Chalfilh Legislative Assembly Constituency was considered a Congress bastion with the grand-old party winning the seat thrice since 1984. However, the Congress’ dominance came to end in the 2018 Mizoram elections when the party’s candidate L. T. Hrangchal lost to Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Lalrinliana Sailo by a margin of 1,400 votes while Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) candidate F. Rualhleia secured a runner-up spot with 4,534 votes.

You may like to read

Chalfilh Assembly Constituency: Main Candidates

In same vein as the 2018 Assembly election, the Chalfilh Legislative Assembly Constituency is expected to witness a triangular battle between the MNF, ZPM and the Congress– who are looking to reassert dominance in the northeast after being routed in the previous polls.

The MNF has fielded K. Lalhmangaiha while the Congress has given the mandate Vanneihthanga. For ZPM, Lalbiakzama will be looking to score a surprise victory.

Mizoram is expected to feature a three-pronged contest between the MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.

Mizoram Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 20 Oct 2023

Nomination ends: 21 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 23 October 2023

Date of polling: November 7, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.