Chalo Delhi: After Mumbai protest, CJP announces march to national capital, Abhijeet Dipke says, ‘Protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10’

Cockroach Janata Party leader Abhijeet Dipke organised a large demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Despite police prohibition, thousands of youth gathered. Dipke demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign, or a large demonstration would be held at Jantar Mantar on October 10th.

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Mumbai: Elderly man attending CJP protest at Shivaji Park suffers heart attack, dies at hospital (PTI)

Following a large demonstration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke announced a march to Delhi. He stated that if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, people from across the country will protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10th. On Friday night, he described the protest as peaceful. Police had denied permission, yet thousands of people still showed up.

Shivaji Park is known for large political rallies. Despite the afternoon heat and barricades, a large number of young people turned up. There was heavy security at Dadar station, and some locals even protested. Nevertheless, people chanted slogans, waved the tricolor, and held posters demanding Gyanesh Kumar ‘s resignation.

Dipke warns of “Jantar Mantar 2.0”

From the stage, Dipke warned of “Jantar Mantar 2.0” and raised the slogan “Chalo Delhi.” He said that the entire nation’s Gen-G will go to Delhi. According to him, the government is so incompetent that two months after the Jantar Mantar protest over the NEET paper leak, another protest is necessary. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde demanded criminal action against Gyanesh Kumar, freezing of the 2025 voter list, and repealing the 2023 law appointing election commissioners.

Dipke made several allegations. He claims that 130 million voters were removed in two years. In 2024, there were 970 million registered voters, and the margin of victory between the NDA and the All India Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections was only 2 percent. According to him, Gyanesh Kumar was appointed 15 days before the elections to increase the margin. He also alleged that the BJP “stole” the Maharashtra Assembly elections by adding 4 million voters. In Delhi, 40,000 voters were removed from Kejriwal’s seat, and he lost by 4,000 votes. Nearly 100,000 voters were removed from Stalin’s seat, and he lost by 10,000 votes. He alleges the same thing happened to Mamata Banerjee.

BJP supporters cite the opposition’s victories in Telangana, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. Deepak countered that when a match is fixed, not every ball is a no-ball, and not every catch is dropped. According to him, the BJP’s true objective is “one country, one election, one party.” He accused the BJP of eliminating regional parties, starting with the Shiv Sena and NCP, and called Shinde’s Shiv Sena a “shell company.” He pointed to Maharashtra as the starting point for the problems, according to him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) extends support

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Dadlani, and Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, were also present at the protest. Shiv Sena (UBT) extended support. Local MLA Mahesh Sawant stated that Aditya Thackeray was unwell and therefore did not attend.

CJP leader Saurav Das warned the Delhi Police, after detaining protesters at Jantar Mantar, to mend their ways or we will teach them a lesson. Left-wing activist Shailesh Kamble said that several left-wing organizations participated. Law student Ayan Patel said that if the right to vote is not protected, the future of the next generation will be difficult. Teenage girl Anuja, who spoke from the stage, said that Prime Minister Modi should have done something for his devotees. According to her, the government is so shocked by the protests that it is at a loss to respond.