CCTV, Drone Cameras, Barricades: Security Upped At Delhi Borders In View Of Farmers’ Protest – WATCH

Traffic restrictions, initially imposed for commercial vehicles at the Singhu border from Monday, have now been extended to all vehicle types starting Tuesday.

Gurugram: Vehicles move past police barricades during a traffic jam at the Delhi-Gurugram border near Sirhaul Toll Plaza ahead of scheduled march by the protesting farmers, in Gurugram,

New Delhi: The meeting between farmer leaders and the Central government on Monday failed to resolve matters, leading to the farmers sticking to their plan of marching towards the national capital to protest. The Central government delegation, led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and comprising Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, along with Punjab minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal and state government officials, engaged in discussions with the farmer leaders. However, the talks made little headway as the farmers remained adamant on their demand for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Extensive security measures, including a substantial deployment of police and paramilitary forces, along with multi-layered barricading, have been implemented to secure the borders of the national capital at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur. Drones are ALSO being used by the police to closely monitor the border points, ensuring preparedness for any potential law and order situation. Police also conducted a tear gas drill near the Shambu border. The aim is to prevent the farmers participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from entering the city, scheduled for today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security heightened at Delhi borders in view of the march declared by farmers towards the National Capital today (Visuals from Ghazipur Border) pic.twitter.com/OMNwabLnSI — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Tens of thousands of farmers’ convoys with tractors, loaded with protestors and ration, are on roads of Punjab and Haryana, gearing up to head to head to Delhi. The sealing of Punjab-Haryana borders by putting up barricades, boulders, tippers filled with sand, and barbed wires and iron spikes, has impacted the movement of vehicular traffic with huge traffic snarls. Paramilitary forces have also been deployed to prevent untoward incidents.Farmers have planned to enter Haryana from Shambhu border in Patiala, Moonak in Sangrur, Dabwali in Muktsar, and Ratia in Mansa. The Haryana Police have sealed all four entry points. Security has been beefed up along the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders to stop protests in Delhi.

Meanwhile, with the police build up on almost all national highways and major roads leading from Punjab ahead of the protest march, commuters on Monday had to opt village routes to enter Haryana for their onward journey.

With over 5,000 security personnel deployed, cranes and earth movers with large containers are actively working to block roads. The implementation of multiple security barricades, along with nails on roads, aims to thwart any attempt by protesting farmers to enter the national capital on vehicles. Additionally, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been enforced in the northeast district of Delhi to maintain law and order.

