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Chalo Delhi Ramlila March: Rahul Gandhi calls it march for ‘India’s soul’, urges students to join protest in numbers

He further requested people who are fed up with the central government, PM Modi and Amit Shah and want to save democracy to join the march.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 29, 2026, 11:10 AM IST
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Chalo Delhi Ramlila March: Rahul Gandhi calls it march for India’s soul to save democracy, protect constitution | image; x

Chalo Delhi Ramlila March: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that it is a march to save democracy, stop vote theft and protect the Indian Constitution. He said that it is not a march by any one political party, but rather, it is a march for the soul of the country. He urged people, especially students, to join the march. “Everyone who is fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, and everyone who wants to save democracy and protect the Constitution, should join us,” Gandhi tweeted.

“Don’t worry about the police, don’t worry about the lathis, the BJP don’t have the guts to try any of their antics,” Gandhi said in a video message attached with his tweet.

Read more: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of BJP's 'Save Democracy' march today, check routes to avoid

He further requested people who are fed up with the central government, PM Modi and Amit Shah, and want to save democracy to join the march.
“Everyone who is fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, and everyone who wants to save democracy and protect the Constitution, should join us,” the tweet reads.

Congress party is gearing up for a massive show of strength with the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan in the Capital on November 1. On Thursday, the Party President Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting MPs of the INDIA bloc as they prepare themselves for Friday’s mock parliament where they intend to symbolicaly ‘impeac’ CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The mock parliament will be followed by the November 1 rally.

Chalo Dilli Protest

On Sunday, Gandhi gave a “Chalo Delhi” call for the INDIA bloc’s march towards Ramlila Maidan on November 1. He alleged that named of voters were deleted from electoral rolls, requesting people, specially students, to join what he described as a fight to save democracy.

“Our votes are being stolen, and we will not tolerate this quietly under any circumstances. Names have been removed from the voter lists. Rules and laws have been broken. And lathis have been used on those asking questions. Now the country will respond,” Gandhi said.

It is to be noted that the Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ campaign is against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the Opposition continuously demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The protest has extended beyond Parliament, with Opposition protesting on streets and their voices over the issue before the Supreme Court on October 12.

(with ANI inputs)

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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