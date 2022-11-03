Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Chamba is one of the 68 Assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. It is also part of Kangra Lok Sabha constituency. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chamba comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh.Also Read - Dalhousie Assembly Constituency: Asha Kumari or Dhavinder Singh – Who Will Win Voters’ Trust?

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Pawan Nayyar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Neeraj Nayyar of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 1879 votes.

Moreover, in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kishan Kapoor won from Kangra Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 477623 votes by defeating Pawan Kajal of the Indian National Congress.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates

Indira Kapoor : Independent

: Independent Uttam Chand : Bhartiya Veer Dal

: Bhartiya Veer Dal Shasi Kant : AAP

: AAP Paras Ram : Bahujan Samaj Party

: Bahujan Samaj Party Neelam Nayyar: BJP

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

CHAMBA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)