Chamkaur Sahib Constituency, Punjab: The crucial Chamkaur Sahib Constituency will cast its ballot on February 20. In 2017, Charanjit Singh Channi (Chief Minister of Punjab) of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Charanjit Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 12308 votes. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Darshan Singh Shivjot to contest against the incumbent chief minister. Chamkaur Sahib is one of the 117 constituencies of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in the state of Punjab and lies in Rupnagar district (reserved for member of the Scheduled Castes).

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll. As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Anandpur Sahib

Charanjit Singh Channi (INC)

Darshan Singh Shivjot (BJP)

Dr Charanjit Singh (AAP)

AIG Harmohan Singh Sandhu (SAD)

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of notification: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of poll: February 20

Counting of votes: March 10