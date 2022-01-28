Chamkaur Sahib Constituency, Punjab: The crucial Chamkaur Sahib Constituency will cast its ballot on February 20. In 2017, Charanjit Singh Channi (Chief Minister of Punjab) of Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Charanjit Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party with a margin of 12308 votes. This time, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Darshan Singh Shivjot to contest against the incumbent chief minister. Chamkaur Sahib is one of the 117 constituencies of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in the state of Punjab and lies in Rupnagar district (reserved for member of the Scheduled Castes).Also Read - Uttarakhand Elections 2022: AAP Releases Sixth List Of 5 Candidates | Check Details

Zee Opinion Poll Predicts Hung Assembly In Punjab:

Punjab may be headed for a hung assembly with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging as the single largest party in the state, predicted Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll.  As per the pre-poll survey, AAP and Congress are projected to win 36-39 and 35-38 seats respectively in the state, which will vote in single-phase on Feb 20. But despite the lead in vote share, AAP may not win a majority out of 117 seats.

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election- Anandpur Sahib

  • Charanjit Singh Channi (INC)
  • Darshan Singh Shivjot (BJP)
  • Dr Charanjit Singh (AAP)
  • AIG Harmohan Singh Sandhu (SAD)

Here’s the complete schedule for Punjab Assembly Polls:

  • Issue of notification: January 21
  • Last date of notification: January 28
  • Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
  • Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
  • Date of poll:  February 20
  • Counting of votes: March 10

CHAMKAUR SAHIB ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Charanjit Singh ChanniINCWinner61,06042.00%12,308
Charanjit SinghAAPRunner Up48,75233.53%
Justice Nirmal SinghSAD3rd31,45221.63%
Rajinder SinghBSP4th1,6101.11%
None Of The AboveNOTA5th9110.63%
Harjinder SinghPDEMP6th5870.40%
Jagdish SinghIND7th4280.29%
Parminder KaurAPPA8th3320.23%
Shinderpal SinghJJJKP9th2600.18%

CHAMKAUR SAHIB PAST ELECTION RESULTS

Year
Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
2017
Charanjit Singh ChanniINCWinner61,06042%12,308
Charanjit SinghAAPRunner Up48,75233.53%
2012
Charanjit Singh ChanniINCWinner54,64041%3,659
Jagmeet KaurSADRunner Up50,98139%
2007
Charanjit Singh ChanniINDWinner37,94642%1,758
Satwant KaurSADRunner Up36,18840%
2002
Satwant KaurSADWinner33,51146%9,098
Bhag SinghINCRunner Up24,41333%
1997
Satwant KaurSADWinner40,34956%26,144
Bhag SinghSAD(M)Runner Up14,20520%
1992
Shamsher SinghINCWinner3,64148%935
Gurmukh SinghBSPRunner Up2,70635%
1985
Bhag SinghINCWinner19,92834%1,794
Bimal KaurINDRunner Up18,13431%
1980
Satwant KaurSADWinner23,35252%5,075
Karnail SinghINC(I)Runner Up18,27741%
1977
Satwant KaurSADWinner29,22362%11,760
Prithvi Singh AzadINCRunner Up17,46337%