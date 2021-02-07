Chamoli: Soon after a part of Nanda Devi glacier in Tapovan area of Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand broke on Sunday, the state government issued helpline numbers for people stranded in affected areas. The numbers are- Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486. “If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number”, said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. Also Read - Video of Chamoli Glacier Break Shows Houses Being Swept Away

अगर आप प्रभावित क्षेत्र में फंसे हैं, आपको किसी तरह की मदद की जरूरत है तो कृपया आपदा परिचालन केंद्र के नम्बर 1070 या 9557444486 पर संपर्क करें। कृपया घटना के बारे में पुराने वीडियो से अफवाह न फैलाएं। — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Notably, several labourers working at the Rishi Ganga hydroelectric power project were feared missing after the incident. ITBP and SDRF personnel have been rushed to the affected areas to evacuate stranded people.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has convened an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation and to supervise rescue and relief operations. “The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps”, news agency ANI quoted Uttarakhand CM TS Rawat as saying.

Meanwhile, authorities in Uttar Pradesh havebeen put on high alert. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all District Magistrates of UP districts situated along the Ganga river to be on high alert and monitor water levels continuously, a government spokesman said.

“If required, people will be evacuated to safe places. National Disaster Response Force, SDRF and Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have also been put on highest alert,” the spokesman said.