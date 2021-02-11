Chamoli Glacier Break Update: Rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district halted after water levels rise again in Rishiganga river. At least 35 people have died in the devastating glacier burst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and over 170 people are still missing. Rescuers launched a drilling operation on Thursday at the Tapovan tunnel where an estimated 30 to 35 people have been trapped with no food and water for almost five days now since a flash flood battered various villages and hydro-power projects. Also Read - Uttarakhand Floods: ISRO Releases First Images of Damage at Raini, Tapovan

Till Wednesday, about 120 metres of slush from the mouth of the tunnel was cleared and those trapped inside were stated to be located somewhere at the depth of 180 metres, where the tunnel takes a slip or a turn.

"More slush and water coming from inside the tunnel is making the way ahead difficult," Vivek Kumar Pandey, the spokesperson for the lead rescue agency, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had said last evening.

