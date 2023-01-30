Top Recommended Stories
Chamoli: Glacier Breaks Near Niti Valley’s Malari, Alert Issued | LIVE Updates
Chamoli Glacier Burst: Glacier broke off in the Malari area of Niti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Catch LIVE Updates
Chamoli/Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has issued an alert on following reports that a glacier had broken off in the Malari area of Niti Valley near the India-China border in the Chamoli district on Monday. However, no loss of life or damage has been reported at the time of filing the story.
Also Read:
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.