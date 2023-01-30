Home

Chamoli: Glacier Breaks Near Niti Valley’s Malari, Alert Issued | LIVE Updates

Chamoli Glacier Burst: Glacier broke off in the Malari area of Niti Valley near the India-China border in Chamoli district. Catch LIVE Updates

Chamoli/Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has issued an alert on following reports that a glacier had broken off in the Malari area of Niti Valley near the India-China border in the Chamoli district on Monday. However, no loss of life or damage has been reported at the time of filing the story.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.