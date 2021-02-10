New Delhi: Villagers in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, where a horrific glacier burst claimed at least 32 lives and left more than 200 people displaced, now fear there was a radioactive device that caused flash floods on Sunday. Amid myths and rumours afloat, villagers recollected that a radioactive device was lost in the region years ago during a secret expedition to Nanda Devi, and the heat produced by that device could have led to the disaster. Also Read - Uttarakhand Chamoli Glacier Tragedy: Abnormal Behaviour of Fish in Rivers Was a Sign We Missed

According to a report by The Times of India, an expedition was conducted by the American intelligence agency CIA and Indian government's Intelligence Bureau (IB) in 1965 to plant nuclear-powered surveillance equipment on the summit of Nanda Devi – the second-highest peak in the world – to keep an eye on China's activities.

A year later, when the intel team went back to check the device, they could not locate it anywhere on the site. However, it is still believed to be somewhere in the area, the report stated.

When the glacier burst happened, villagers complained of a strong pungent smell in the air accompanying the glacier break. They said they were unable to breathe for a while, establishing a theory that the long-lost radioactive device must have heated up the area.

“If the device is buried under the snow somewhere in the area and is radiating heat, then, of course, there would be more melting of snow and further avalanches,” Sangram Singh Rawat, a resident of Raini village in Chamoli district, was quoted a saying by TOI.

It must be noted that in 2018, Uttarakhand State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had appealed to the central government to conduct a high-level search to locate the “dangerous” radioactive device.

More than 600 Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel are engaged in the search-and-rescue operations. So far, 32 bodies have been recovered from different places in the disaster-hit areas of Chamoli district. Eight bodies have been identified and 174 people are still missing, the State Emergency Control Centre in Dehradun said.

The missing people include those working at NTPC’s 480 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project and the 13.2 MW Rishiganga Hydel Project and villagers whose homes were washed away as a wall of water came hurtling down mountainsides.

The villages that lost road connectivity in the wake of the calamity are Raini Palli, Pang, Lata, Suraithota, Suki, Bhalgaon, Tolma, Fagrasu, Long Segdi, Gahar, Bhangyul, Juwagwad and Jugju.