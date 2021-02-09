New Delhi: At least 35 persons were rescued in an overnight operation between Monday and Tuesday to recover trapped victims from the tunnel in Tapovan, Uttarakhand where a snowslide caused immense devastation on Sunday. Officials at the State Emergency Operation Centre reported the recovery of 26 bodies so far and feared the death toll would rise, a day after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier possibly burst through its banks in Chamoli district. At least 171 persons are still missing. Also Read - Uttarakhand Flash Floods LIVE: Death Toll Rises to 26, 171 Still Missing; Rescue Ops Continue

The rescue operation continued even in the break of the day by SDRF personnel along with members of other rescue teams who have been engaged the entire while in saving lives. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster: 26 Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway For Trapped & Missing | 10 Points

Watch forces conduct rescue operations at Tapovan tunnel in Uttarakhand: Also Read - Landslide, Not Glacier Burst Caused Uttarakhand Disaster, Say Experts Based On Satellite Images

#WATCH | Rescue operation continues at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/eIeAkndKY9 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

Rescue efforts in the affected areas near Joshimath, about 295 km from here, gained momentum with teams of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) coordinating to rescue 30-35 people feared trapped in a tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

Sniffer dogs and heavy mechanical equipment, including bulldozers and JCBs, were also deployed.

Officials said 27 people were rescued alive. Of these, 12 were saved from the smaller of the two tunnels at the Tapovan-Vishnugad project site and 15 from the Rishiganga site.

The US has condoled the deaths and extended wishes for a speedy recovery of those injured.