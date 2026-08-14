‘Water came in like a dam burst…:’ Worker who survived Chamoli tunnel accident described horrific scene inside

The accident, which occurred in the under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project of the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), is said to be horrifying. Many workers present in the tunnel at the time were rescued alive.

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'Water came in like a dam burst...' Worker who survived Chamoli tunnel accident described horrific scene inside (PTI)

Panic erupted inside a tunnel under construction in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, when a sudden, loud noise of water and debris entered the tunnel. Within moments, the workers were left without a chance to recover. Some escaped by running for their lives, while others were injured by the debris and water. This accident occurred in the under-construction tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydroelectric Project of the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC). It is reported that a total of 22 workers were present in the tunnel at the time of the accident. In the overnight rescue and relief operation, 19 people were pulled out. This includes 12 injured and seven dead, while three people are still missing. The workers who survived the incident and were inside the tunnel recounted the horrific scene. Their stories are truly chilling.

‘Situation was very dangerous, there was no chance to recover’

Jageshwar Gaur, the worker who came out safely from the tunnel, described the situation at that time in a conversation. According to him, suddenly a very strong wind blew inside the tunnel, as if a storm had struck. The situation developed so suddenly that no one got a chance to recover. Jageshwar told that he was on the top at that time. As soon as the situation worsened, he ran outside and informed the foreman present there. After this, the foreman and others went inside to rescue the seriously injured workers. He told that some people are still trapped inside the tunnel.

Jageshwar explained that work was underway inside the tunnel at the time of the accident. Rebar and gantries were being used. The workers were busy as usual, but this sudden disaster changed everything.

Another injured worker inside the tunnel said that the water suddenly poured in with great force, bringing debris with it, and collapsing part of the tunnel. The worker said he suffered injuries to his hands and legs. His words and the fear on his face gave an idea of ​​the speed with which the water must have entered the tunnel. According to him, the water came in as if a large dam had suddenly burst.

Suddenly, water came and raw debris came

Meanwhile, another injured worker from Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, was also safely pulled out of the tunnel. Recalling the moment of the accident, he said, “Suddenly, there was chaos. Suddenly, water came and with it, raw debris also came into the tunnel. It was all so sudden for them that they did not have time to recover. Where the workers had been working just a short while ago, suddenly the water and debris blocked the way.”

According to the State Emergency Operations Center, seven people died and 12 were injured in the accident. Three people are still missing and the search is ongoing. The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Panwar (31), a resident of Tehri Garhwal, Mukesh Singh, a resident of Chamoli, Durga Sharma, Vijay Hansda, and Jitendra Kumar, all from Uttar Pradesh, and Lokeshwar and Bhuneshwar, all from Chhattisgarh.