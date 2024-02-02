Here’s Why New CM Champai Soren Is Also Known As ‘Jharkhand Tiger’

New Jharkhand Chief Minister: Champai Soren has been appointed as the Chief Minister of the state. Know some interesting facts about Soren, who is also known as ‘Jharkhand Tiger’.

Here’s Why New CM Champai Soren Is Also Known As ‘Jharkhand Tiger’

Ranchi: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren took the oath as the new Jharkhand chief minister on Friday. He took the oath after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated him for the post yesterday. The oath-taking ceremony held at around 12:20 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. It is worth noting that Soren was nominated for the state’s top post on Thursday after he requested the Governor to accept his claim to form the government in the state at the earliest amid confusion in Jharkhand, which is without the head leader since the sudden resignation of Hemant Soren on January 31.

Trending Now

Here Are Some Facts You Should Know About Champai Soren

The 67-year-old is famous among his party workers and supporters as ‘Jharkhand Tiger’ for his remarkable contribution to the struggle for creating the state in the 1990s.

You may like to read

Soren started working with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren, the father of Hemant Soren, in the early 1990s.

His political career shot up after he triumphed in the Saraikela seat with impressive votes in the by-election in 1991 as an independent candidate. In 1995, he contested from the JMM ticket and defeated the saffron party’s, Panchu Tudu.

Champai Soren comes from a humble background. He matriculated from a government school and married at a very young age. He is survived by four sons and three daughters. Before stepping into politics, Soren used to work in farms with his father Simal Soren.

Soren also served as a minister between September 2010 and January 2013 in the BJP government headed by Arjun Munda. He also served as the Food and Civil Supplies and Transport Minister when Hemant Soren came to power in 2019.

From Farmer To State’s Top Post: Journey Of Champai Soren In 70 Words

Soren comes from a humble background and was a farm worker who used to tilled fields with his father in remote Jilingora village. His significant contribution to Jharkhand movement along with Shibu Soren in the late 90s given him the title of ‘Jharkhand Tiger’. Soren’s hard work, dedication and grounded nature has made him the Chief Minister of the state. Soren is a loyalist of JMM president Shibu Soren and has his own shares of ups and downs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.