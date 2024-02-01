Home

News

Champai Soren Gives First Statement As Jharkhand CM Designate After Hemant Soren Arrest

Champai Soren Gives First Statement As Jharkhand CM Designate After Hemant Soren Arrest

Jharkhand Chief Minister designate, Champai Soren has given the first statement after being nominated as CM by Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Champai Soren

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister designate, Champai Soren has given the first statement after being nominated as CM by Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.