Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Champai Soren Gives First Statement As Jharkhand CM Designate After Hemant Soren Arrest

Champai Soren Gives First Statement As Jharkhand CM Designate After Hemant Soren Arrest

Jharkhand Chief Minister designate, Champai Soren has given the first statement after being nominated as CM by Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Published: February 1, 2024 10:03 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Champai Soren
Champai Soren

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister designate, Champai Soren has given the first statement after being nominated as CM by Hemant Soren who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.