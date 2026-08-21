Champat Rai drops letter bomb on Nripendra Mishra: ‘Choose people of his choice to build Ram Temple’

Champat Rai resigned from his post as General Secretary on June 26 after the Ram Temple offering theft scandal surfaced.

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Champat Rai drops letter bomb on Nripendra Mishra: 'Choose people of his choice to build Ram Temple' (PTI)

Champat Rai is a senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement has released a nine-page letter. In it, he details everything from the struggle for the Ram Mandir to its construction and arrangements. Furthermore, he has leveled several allegations against the Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra. He claims that all temple construction work was based on the decisions of the Temple Construction Committee. Nothing was done without the decision of the Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra. Even the committee included people of his choosing, some of whom visited Ayodhya only once or twice in six years.

Champat Rai resigned as General Secretary on June 26 after the Ram Temple offering theft scandal surfaced. On July 6th, Champat issued a letter leveling serious allegations against trustee Anil Mishra. He has now released a nine-page letter containing serious allegations against Nripendra Mishra. He stated that construction decisions were made in committee meetings, but many changes were later made, and Mishra’s decisions were prioritized. In many cases, suggestions or decisions from other committee members were ignored.

He said that former NBCC Chairman Anoop Mittal also attended the committee meetings. At Nripendra Mishra’s suggestion, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was given the responsibility of building the temple. The design and construction of the buildings were handled by a Noida-based firm, Design Associates.

Champat Rai provided detailed information about the construction of the Ram Temple, the development of the complex, facilities for devotees, the darshan system, and the financial management of the trust. He stated that after the demolition of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by Babur’s forces in 1528, the struggle for the temple’s land continued for a long time. Local saints, kings, princely states, and members of society continued their efforts.

This struggle entered a new phase after the idols of Ram Lalla were placed at the disputed site in 1949. Between 1950 and 1989, four major lawsuits regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi were filed. The case then reached the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. A three-judge bench of the High Court heard the case for nearly 15 years. The verdict considered several aspects.

Hearing lasted for 40 days

He said that the Supreme Court had attempted to resolve the matter through negotiations in 2019. A mediation committee was formed, consisting of former judge FMI Kalifulla, senior advocate Sriram Panchu, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Negotiations took place from March to July 2019, but no solution was reached. Following this, a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court began regular hearings on August 6, 2019. The hearings lasted for approximately 40 days, and a unanimous verdict was delivered on November 9, 2019. This cleared the way for the construction of the Ram Temple.

He further stated that following the Supreme Court’s order, the central government formed the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust was comprised of 15 members, including saints, experts, and representatives from various fields. Former senior administrative officer Nripendra Mishra was given responsibility for the temple construction committee.

He also stated that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was selected for the temple’s construction, while Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) was assigned as the project management consultant. The temple’s architect, Chandrakant Sompura, was selected by Ashok Singhal in 1986 and was subsequently retained for the temple’s construction plan. The design of other buildings was awarded to a Noida-based firm, Design Associates.

More than 75000 devotees

Champat Rai stated that a passenger service center has been built in front of Birla Dharamshala on Rampath. Previously, there was a Transport Corporation bus stand here. The trust purchased the land and constructed a two-story, prefabricated building. Since the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, more than 75,000 devotees have been visiting daily. During the Maha Kumbh, more than 300,000 devotees arrived daily. Eight lines have been created for Ram Lalla darshan.

He said that these include one special darshan, one accessible or wheelchair darshan, and six general lines. Each has separate paths, preventing crossings. Even during VIP darshan, general darshan continues for devotees. Separate arrangements are made for the Governor, Chief Minister, Union Ministers, and Judges.

Free wheelchairs are available for disabled devotees. Free arrangements are also made for bhajans, kirtans, and Sunderkand recitations within the premises. Checkbooks are not used in the Trust’s bank accounts. All payments are made through bank transfers, not cash. The Trust has accounts with SBI, PNB, and Bank of Baroda. Internal and statutory audits of the Trust’s financial transactions are conducted by the Delhi-based firm V. Shankar Iyer.