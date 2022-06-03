Champawat Bypoll Result: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the Champawat bypoll by a margin of 58,258 Votes. The counting of votes had begun at 8 am on Friday. Earlier, BJP unit had started celebrating as Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami secured a leads from Champawat assembly seat with over 55,000 votes. By the end of the ninth round of counting of votes for Champawat, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was leading with 35,839 votes. As of Round 7 of counting, Pushkar Singh Dhami has secured 25,219 votes while Nirmala Gahatodi has 1,276 votes. In the third round of counting, Dhami was leading by 10,617 votes while the Congress candidate has 425 votes.Also Read - Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District Opens Doors to Nature Lovers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from Khatima in the state assembly polls held in February, had to win to Champawat seat to remain as chief minister. He had been sworn in to the state’s top post in March after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retained power in February-March election but he lost his individual race from Khatima to the Congress. Also Read - Fake Websites Duping People In Name Of Chopper Rides To Char Dham on Rise in UP

“My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in Champawat by-election, I am silent,” the chief minister tweeted moments after his victory was all but officially confirmed. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand Hikes Dearness Allowance of State Govt Employees to 31% From July 1

Champawat bypolls

Speaking to the reporters after reaching Champawat’s camp office at Banbasa, Chief Minister Dhami said, “Today is a historic day. People have supported me a lot”.

Expressing confidence in winning the polls, he stated, “Voting has happened in great numbers. People of Champawant have faith in BJP”. He further stressed working for the progress of Champawat.

Dhami campaigned aggressively in Champawat along with Kailash Gehtori after filing his nominations on May 9 to seek votes, asking people to give him an opportunity to serve them. BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also canvassed for Dhami in Tanakpur, asking people of the constituency not to waste the chance of electing a Chief Minister for their rapid development.