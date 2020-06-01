New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a technology platform called CHAMPIONS which stands for Creation and Harmonious Application of Modern Processes for Increasing the Output and National Strength. Also Read - Virus May be an Invisible Enemy, But Our COVID-19 Warriors Are Invincible: PM Modi

The ICT-based system is set up to help the MSMEs in the present difficult situation and also to handhold them to become national and international champions. Also Read - Historic Decisions Expected in PM Modi's Cabinet Meeting: Report

This portal is basically meant for making smaller units big by solving their grievances, encouraging, supporting, helping and hand-holding. It is a real one-stop-shop solution of MSME Ministry. Also Read - Unlock 1: India's Exit From Lockdown to Begin Today; States Announce Fresh Guidelines | Top Developments

“Launched the portal http://Champions.gov.in. This is a one-stop place for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector. The focus areas are support and hand-holding, grievance redressal, harnessing entrepreneurial talent and discovering new business opportunities,” PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

The basic objective of the ICT-based platform is to resolve the problems of MSMEs including those of finance, raw materials, labour, regulatory permissions particularly in the Covid-created difficult situation.

This platform will also help them capture new opportunities in areas such as manufacturing of medical equipment and accessories like PPEs, masks, and supply them in National and International markets.

In addition to ICT tools including telephone, internet and video conference, the system is enabled by Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Machine Learning. It is also fully integrated on real time basis with Centre’s main grievances portal CPGRAMS and MSME Ministry’s own other web based mechanisms.