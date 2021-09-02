New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and Editor-in-Chief of The Pioneer Chandan Mitra died at the age of 65 in Delhi on Wednesday night due to prolonged illness. Chandan Mitra, who was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009, had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in July 2018 and later joined the Trinamool Congress.Also Read - TV Anchor Rohit Sardana, Who Sought Help For COVID-19 Patients Till Last Night, Dies

Chandan Mitra’s son Kushan Mitra confirmed the senior journalist’s death on Thursday morning. “Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,” he tweeted.

Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while. — Kushan Mitra (@kushanmitra) September 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over Chandan Mitra’s death saying the Pioneer editor distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics.

“Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2021

BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta expressed his condolences for his close friend.

“I lost my closest friend–editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra–this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St Stephen’s & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave,” he wrote on Twitter.

I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti,” Dasgupta said in another tweet.