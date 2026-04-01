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Chandigarh blast: Panic spreads as loud bang heard outside BJP headquarters in Sector 37

Chandigarh blast: Panic spreads as loud bang heard outside BJP headquarters in Sector 37

Chandigarh blast: An explosion happened outside the BJP office in Sector 37, spreading panic in the union territory.

Chandigarh blast: Panic spreads as loud bang heard outside BJP headquarters in Sector 37

Chandigarh blast: A shocking incident has come to light from the Union Territory in which a blast was reported in Sector 37 on Wednesday. The loud bang was heard outside the BJP office. After the incident, the police authorities immediately rushed to the spot for examination of the matter. The blast, as per the preliminary reports, was low-intensity. The earlier reports suggest that the loud bang was caused by a battery explosion outside the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh. However, there’s been no official confirmation on the exact nature of the blast until now.

What had happened?

An explosion was heard outside the BJP office in Chandigarh. The incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon in Sector 37 outside the party’s Punjab office. The reports are suggesting that the sound of the explosion was heard over a wide area in Sector 37, alerting everyone.

When did the explosion happen?

The explosion in Chandigarh happened on Wednesday afternoon, around 4:30 PM. The blast was heard in a close radius, as per reports, and the incident happened outside the BJP office in the union territory’s Sector 37 in broad daylight.

Cause of the explosion in Chandigarh

The reason for the explosion, as per the preliminary reports, is a battery blast outside the BJP office in Chandigarh’s Sector 37. Soon after the blast, the police authorities reached the spot. However, the exact cause of the blast is not confirmed as of now.

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Police authorities reached the area

After the blast was reported outside the BJP office in Chandigarh, the police authorities readily reached the spot and cordoned off the area. According to the reports, a loud bang was heard in nearby areas, and many vehicles were damaged in the incident. The areas near the blast have been cordoned off by the police authorities as of now. Alongside this, a team from the fire department had also reached the area.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra told ANI, “The issue is not which office the blast occurred outside of; the issue is that the law and order situation in Punjab is deteriorating.”

Was the explosion high-intensity?

According to the initial reports, the explosion was not a high-intensity one. The team of the fire department had reached the spot quickly to gain control over the situation. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The speculations point to the possibility of it being a bomb attack, but there’s no official confirmation on the matter.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Kanwardeep Kaur, Chandigarh SSP says, “At around 5 PM, we got information that an explosion was heard near the BJP Office in Sector 37. Our teams reached here, and prima facie it appears that a small, crude type of bomb was thrown here. NIA, FSL, Chandigarh… https://t.co/BRl6RFYNSX pic.twitter.com/gMlAqW8WRT — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2026

Chandigarh SSP, Kanwardeep Kaur said, “At around 5 PM, we got information that an explosion was heard near the BJP Office in Sector 37. Our teams reached here, and prima facie it appears that a small, crude type of bomb was thrown here. NIA, FSL, Chandigarh Police, Crime Branch and Crime Cell teams have arrived here. We are investigating…” as reported by ANI.

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