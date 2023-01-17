Home

Chandigarh Body Builder Dies While Stretching Arms in Gym, Triggers Health Alarm

Chandigarh Body Builder Dies: Rana was talking to his friends in the gym after working out. He stretched his arms and tilted backwards. Suddenly, he fell to the ground and stopped responding.

Chandigarh Body Builder Dies While Stretching Arms in Gym, Triggers Health Alarm (Representational Image)

Chandigarh: In the post-COVID-era, incidents of young people dying suddenly during or after a workout in the gym are rising at a rapid rate. Many actors like Siddharth Shukla, Siddhaanth Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava and others succumbed to heart attacks while working out. A similar incident took place in Chandigarh where a body builder died while stretching his arms after a workout. The deceased has been identified as Ram Rana. He was 33.

Reports in News18 Hindi claimed that Rana was talking to his friends in the gym after working out. He stretched his arms and tilted backwards. Suddenly, he fell to the ground and stopped responding. His friends took him to GMSH Hospital in Sector-16, Chandigarh, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He is survived by his wife and 2 children, aged 11 and 3 years.

Can Workouts Trigger Heart Attacks?

Working out and exercising daily can boost one’s heart health but these days, the cases of heart attacks while hitting the gym are rising rapidly. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, shared, “First we must understand that during exercise we should not ignore symptom of heart pain like heaviness, left shoulder pain, throat pain, back pain. If you are getting such symptoms, you should stop exercise.”

‘Risk of Heart Attack Increases During Winters’

The number of people battling heart diseases is steadily rising especially during winter. It is believed that cold weather affects the heart in many ways.

Dr Manoj Kumar, a senior cardiologist with Max Hospital, New Delhi, while speaking to ANI said, “Heart attacks increase in winter, elderly people are more prone to heart attacks but nowadays it can be seen in youth too. To avoid this, outdoor morning walks in winter should be avoided before sunrise.”