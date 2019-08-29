New Delhi: Although both Punjab and Haryana have repeatedly asserted their right over Chandigarh as the capital, the two states have not been able to provide proof to support the same in Punjab and Haryana High Court.

As a result, making the central government a respondent in the case, the High Court has issued a notice to the Punjab and Haryana to provide a document or a notification that establishes Chandigarh as their capital by September 9.

The High Court had asked the Advocate General of the states to give substantial documents to prove that Chandigarh was the capital of the respective states. However, since neither states have been able to submit the documents, the matter has become complicated.

The issue of Chandigarh as the joint capital of the two states cropped up after the petitioner Phool Singh was declared as a Scheduled Caste (SC) in one state and under the general category in the other, making him ineligible to apply under the reserved category as he is domiciled in Chandigarh.

The case is distinctive as the petitioner was seeking reservation for recruitment in the superior judiciary on the basis of his being an SC candidate in Chandigarh, the capital of both states. The Bench was told that the petitioner, an advocate, had appeared for recruitment in the superior judiciary in both Punjab and Haryana.

Singh had cleared the preliminary examination for the post of Additional District and Sessions Judge, but could not make it in the Mains. The Bench was told that he failed to qualify because he was treated as a general candidate in the two states.