Chandigarh: In an effort to bring down the traffic congestion on the road, the Chandigarh administration on Friday issued a notification and decided to change office timings in the Union Territory.

In the new circular, the UT administration said it has changed the office timing from 9.30 AM to 5.30 PM to reduce traffic congestion of employees travelling to different offices of Mohali, Panchkula, and central government at the same time. Notably, the order will come into effect from February 21, 2022.