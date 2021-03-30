New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday declared 25 areas in the UT as containment zones. Parts of Sector 15, 22, 28, 30A, 32D, 35D, 38A, 40C, 41B, 42B, 42C, 43B, 44B, 45C, 46A, 49A, part of Sector 63 (Block 8 and 16) and part of village Khuda Ali Sher have been named as new corona hotspots. In a notification, the office of the district magistrate said that the guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution issued with immediate effect will be in force till 30 April. “Frequent sanitization of the areas will be undertaken by the municipal authorities and the people have been advised to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and follow hand hygiene”, it read. Also Read - India Women T20I Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Yesterday, Chandigarh reported 274 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the infection count in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana to 26,468, according to a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, no coronavirus death was reported from the union territory, where the infection has killed 377 people till now.

The number of active cases rose from 2,633 on Sunday to 2,746 according to the bulletin. A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,345, it said.

As many as 3,08,086 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 2,80,594 tested negative while reports of 216 are awaited, the bulletin added.