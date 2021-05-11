Chandigarh Lockdown Update: To contain the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, 39 affected areas in Chandigarh have been declared containment zones with immediate effect till May 31, the Chandigarh District Magistrate issued a statement on Tuesday. Regular screening and monitoring to be done by medical teams in these zones. Also Read - Chandigarh Extends Corona Curfew by Another Week | What is Open, What is Shut

Chandigarh administration has already extended the corona curfew by a week till May 17. The Union Territory administration intensified its screening against the spread of coronavirus after the viral infection reportedly reached several villages in Punjab and Haryana. Also Read - Chandigarh Imposes Lockdown-like Curbs From Tomorrow Till May 11. What's Allowed, What's Not

Chandigarh Lockdown: Sector-Wise List of Containment Zones

According to the new guidelines, the night curfew has been put in place from 6 PM to 5 AM every day till Monday, May 17. Meanwhile, day-time movement is permitted, except in containment zones.

Important Emergency Numbers For Covid Related Emergency in Chandigarh