Chandigarh: In view of rising COVID cases, a fresh set of COVID guidelines were announced for Chandigarh where restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, eateries have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. According to the new guidelines, the administration announced a cap on wedding guests as the Omicron variant brought a fresh surge of COVID cases in the country.

“Restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls in Chandigarh will now open with 50% capacity,” an official order of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), UT Chandigarh, read.

“Only those who have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed entr in the public places,” the order stated.