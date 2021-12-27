New Delhi: At least five people were killed and 10 others were left injured in a bus accident that took place near Healing Touch Hospital on Haryana’s Ambala-Delhi highway early Monday morning. The incident took place when private bus they were travelling rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway.Also Read - Flyers Arriving in Delhi or Mumbai From Dubai - Check Latest Covid Guidelines, Quarantine Norms

According to the police, two buses were parked on the highway and another bus which was on its way to Delhi rammed into one of the parked buses from the rear side. The dead included four men. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City, some 60 km from Chandigarh.

Speaking to the media, ASI Naresh said, "The bus was going towards Delhi when another bus hit it from behind. We have registered a case."