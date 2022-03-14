Chandigarh: With India formalizing its air bubble arrangements the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) will resume their flight operations to Dubai from March 14 (Monday). Indigo airlines will be operating its flight in this route for four days a week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The flight operations will continue under the air bubble arrangement till March 26. It will arrive at 6.20 am and depart at 9.15 pm with the one-side fare of around Rs10,000. At present, only Air India Express is operating an international flight to Sharjah twice a week — Tuesday and Friday — from the city airport.Also Read - Omicron Scare: BMC Mandates 7-Day Home Quarantine For All Passengers Arriving from Dubai

Speaking to the media, Chief Executive Officer, CHAIL, Rakesh Dembla said Indigo Airlines was resuming its flight from March 14 to March 26 under the air bubble arrangement, after which it would be a regular flight as all international flights would resume from March 27. Also Read - Chandigarh Airport To Launch its First Cargo Services From November, With Reasonable Rates | Details Here

Dembla, CEO, Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL), said apart from resuming the Dubai flight, a plan to increase domestic flights from 56 to 76 (both arrivals and departures) is also in progress. With this, most of the country will be covered by Chandigarh. Currently, there are 56 flights (both arrivals and departures) from the city airport to various destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kullu, Srinagar, Patna, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Leh, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Also Read - Dust Storm: 26 Flights Cancelled at Chandigarh Airport Due to Poor Visibility

The CEO further added that the airport authorities also had a meeting with the British High Commission for starting the flight to London and the proposal was being pushed by Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher. He said the direct flight would most likely be to Heathrow Airport in London or the Birmingham airport, which was around 170 km from London.