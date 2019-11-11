New Delhi: The Chandigarh education department will recruit 97 special education teachers in government schools, notification for which will be released on Monday. The development comes two years after the department, which is witnessing a shortage of special education teachers, had sent a proposal to the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) for creating 194 posts of the said category.

The ministry cleared 50% of the number of posts suggested. The Punjab and Haryana High Court, too, had in May asked the MHRD to speed up the process and give its sanction for creation of the posts. Currently, there are just 25 special education teachers who are shuffling among various government schools in the union territory (UT).

Speaking to media, Chandigarh education secretary BL Sharma said, “We had asked for 194 posts but 97 were sanctioned for the current academic session. The recruitment process will start this week and official notification for the same will be released on Monday.”

“Applicants will have 15 days to apply,” he added. He further said that the remaining 97 seats will be sanctioned for the next academic season.

Currently, there are 4,300 children with special needs enrolled in government schools. The number also includes those children getting home-based education. This means that there one special education teacher is there for nearly 160 students, when, according to rules, the maximum number of students that can be allotted to a single teacher is 45.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has made it mandatory for every school affiliated to it to have at least one special education teacher, who, it says, are required to work with children and young adults who require special assistance to complete their education..